Aakash Chopra takes a dig at Micky Arthur, requests DJ to play 'Dil Dil Pakistan' in Bengaluru

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took a sly dig at Micky Arthur, Pakistan's cricket director after requesting DJ at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to play 'Dil Dil Pakistan' over the speakers in hopes of boosting Pakistan's morale as they compete against Australia in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

Australia made an impressive start, establishing their highest first-wicket partnership in the history of ODI World Cups with both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scoring centuries. Australia is currently on a trajectory towards a substantial total in Bengaluru as they aim to secure their second victory in the mega-event after a slow start.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Chopra emphasized the significance of a wicket for Pakistan in their current situation, especially after their recent loss against India in Ahmedabad.

” Chopra posted on ‘X’, “Koi DJ ko keh kar ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ bajwa do at The Chinnaswamy. Pakistan desperately needs a wicket. It’s a flat track alright but this is fast moving towards 375+ score. #CWC23 #PakvAus."

Pakistan had complained for not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' during India clash

Pakistan faced a struggle against the Indian bowling lineup in the latter part of the innings, resulting in their dismissal for a mere 191 runs after being at 155/2. India, displaying an aggressive batting approach, clinched victory with almost 20 overs to spare.

Following their defeat against India, Arthur expressed disappointment towards the BCCI for not including the song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Look, I'd be lying if I said that It didn't seem like an ICC event, tonight, to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight,” said Arthur after losing against India.

Koi DJ ko keh kar ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ bajwa do at The Chinnaswamy. Pakistan desperately needs a wicket. It’s a flat track alright but this is fast moving towards 375+ score. #CWC23 #PakvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2023

