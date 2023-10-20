Mumbai Indians sign Lasith Malinga as bowling coach for IPL 2024

With an illustrious tenure spanning nearly 13 years with the Mumbai Indians since 2009, Malinga boasts an impressive track record and have clinched seven prestigious titles with the franchise across various leagues

The Mumbai Indians franchise has officially announced the appointment of veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL2024) season. This iconic figure, who was a pivotal part of the Mumbai Indians squad from 2009 to 2019, will be rejoining the team under the leadership of Mark Boucher.

Kieron Pollard, Malinga's former teammate at Mumbai Indians is also a part of the coaching staff. Malinga, in addition to his role with the Mumbai Indians, serves as the bowling coach for two other teams under the franchise's ownership - MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, South Africa and MI New York in Major League Cricket, USA.

Prior to this, he also plied his trade as the fast bowling coach for the inaugural IPL champion Rajasthan Royals.

Malinga has won seven titles with Mumbai Indians

"It is truly an honour for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians and my journey in the OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town," said Malinga, in a statement. "I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

With an illustrious tenure spanning nearly 13 years with the Mumbai Indians since 2009, Malinga boasts an impressive track record, having clinched seven prestigious titles with the franchise across various leagues.

This includes four IPL crowns, two Champions League T20 triumphs during his tenure as a player, and one Major League Cricket championship in his capacity as a bowling coach.

