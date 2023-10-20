WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja receives 'best fielder' medal in unique fashion

KL Rahul was entrusted with the task of bestowing the medal upon Jadeja.

Indian fielding coach T Dilip surprised the players with an innovative approach in presenting Ravindra Jadeja with the Best Fielder Award following their victory in the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Subsequently, T Dilip commended the fielders' efforts and lauded the exceptional contributions of players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. It was Jadeja's remarkable catch that ultimately earned him the accolade, a decision announced on the stadium's large screen.

This unexpected turn of events led the dressing room occupants to swarm around the fielding coach, expressing their astonishment at the unconventional award presentation. KL Rahul was entrusted with the task of bestowing the medal upon Jadeja.

Jadeja played a crucial role for sealing victory against Bangladesh

In a video posted by BCCI, wicketkeeper KL Rahul was asked his thoughts about who could win the medal. He said, "I think I deserve it today. But I got it just the last game. So Dilip sir, just to keep it interesting, will give it to somebody else. According to me, the contenders are Jaddu definitely for that catch and Kuldeep is not too far away because he was really good in the field today."

Jadeja's outstanding catch at point, resulting in the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim was a pivotal moment that prompted him to signal to the fielding coach for the Best Fielder Award. During the innings break, the versatile player engaged in a conversation with the host broadcaster about his celebratory gestures.

The left-arm spinner also excelled with the ball, concluding his stint with impressive figures of 2/38 on what was considered a flat pitch.

