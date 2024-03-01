'Let's give him a longer run' - AB de Villiers feels India might give out-of-form batter a longer run in Tests

In the absence of some seniors, India's youngsters have been impressive in the ongoing Test series against England.

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers was known to be an aggressive batter in his playing days. His attacking style of play always put the opposition bowlers under pressure. Be it the Tests, ODIs, or T20 cricket, De Villiers excelled in every format he played. His all-round game was always a treat to watch.

Nowadays, AB de Villiers is famous for his views on different cricketing topics. In his YouTube channel, he often shares his views on the ongoing series or tournaments. As expected, Mr. 360 has a huge following in India.

India might back Rajat Patidar, says AB de Villiers

In his recent YouTube video, De Villiers believed that India might back out-of-form India batter Rajat Patidar. Patidar is having a poor debut series so far. He has scored just 63 runs in three Tests at a shocking average of 10.5. Some of his dismissals have been soft dismissals, which has raised concerns about him playing at this level.

"Rajat Patidar not having the series of a lifetime or the one to remember. But the good thing about this Indian team and the culture is that you will survive in that side because of the great cricket they are playing and the results coming their way," De Villiers said.

"If his attitude is catchy and if he is a likable character in the dressing room, Rohit and the selection panel will have the ability to say, 'Hold on, we do believe this guy has a future and we see him as a part of the team moving forward. Even though he hasn't been scoring runs, let's give him a longer run,'" he added.

Talking about the team culture in the Indian dressing room, De Villiers was impressed by the no. of match-winners that India have produced in the series.

"It's just incredible how these guys keep on performing, and it's not always the same guys, which tells me there's a really good culture in this team, keeping in mind the youngsters coming through as well. There has got to be a good culture in the team if you get youngsters and different players to stand up every time," the former RCB batter explained.

Rajat Patidar had come into the series on the back of strong performances for India A. But he has looked low in confidence so far. The team management has already hinted that Devdutt Padikkal could make his Test debut, which means Patidar could be dropped from Dharamsala Test.

KL Rahul was ruled out of the final Test due to injury while vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has returned after being rested for the fourth Test. India have already won the series 3-1 and will be looking to take crucial WTC points in the next Test match.