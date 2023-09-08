"He hasn't cracked ODI cricket" - AB de Villiers on India star's inclusion in ODI World Cup squad

Notably, the right-handed batter has consistently demonstrated his prowess in the T20I format and currently sits atop the list of T20I batter rankings

Former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed his delight at the inclusion of this middle-order batter in Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. At 32 years old, the right-hander has consistently demonstrated his prowess in the T20I format and currently sits atop the list of T20I batter rankings.

De Villiers, a fervent admirer of Suryakumar Yadav, voiced his hope that the talented cricketer would excel in the 50-over format.

"I am relieved to see SKY in the World Cup squad. You guys know I am a big fan. He plays in a similar fashion to how I used to in T20 cricket. He hasn't cracked ODI cricket yet, but it's a tiny mind switch that he has got to make. He has all the ability to do it and I hope he gets his opportunity in the World Cup,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers heaps praises on Sanju Samson

De Villiers went on to commend Sanju Samson, reminiscing about the wicketkeeper-batter's remarkable innings of 92*(45) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, when Samson was representing the three-time finalists.

"I have been at the receiving end at Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB during his (Samson) hundred (92*) with the ball flying all over the place. He has all the shots as well and it's all about the mind and adjusting to ODI cricket,” the legendary wicketkeeper added.

However, the cricketer hailing from Kerala once again missed out on the opportunity to represent the national side, having been overlooked by the selectors for the eagerly anticipated ODI World Cup on home soil. Rohit Sharma and his team will commence their campaign against the five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

