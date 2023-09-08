Reserve day allotted for only IND v PAK Super 4 game due to rain forecasts

This is the sole match aside from the final to have a reserve day

A reserve day has been designated for the India vs Pakistan Super Four game of the Asia Cup on September 10. This is the sole match, aside from the final, to have a reserve day. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has not officially announced this modification to the playing conditions.

In instances where matches allow for a reserve day, every effort will be made to conclude the match on the originally scheduled day, even if it entails abbreviating the contest. If the reserve day becomes necessary, the duration of the contest will be the same as it was at the end of the first day.

In the earlier encounter between the two teams at the Asia Cup, rain led to a washout in Pallekele. Subsequently, rain briefly interrupted India's inaugural international match against Nepal at the same venue. However, it was not as persistent on that day, affording India a 23-over chase, which they successfully navigated to secure a spot in the Super Four.

Anticipating further rain in Colombo in the coming week, the PCB, the official hosts of the tournament, initially considered relocating the Colombo matches to Hambantota. Eventually, however, the ACC communicated to the stakeholders that the matches would proceed in Colombo as originally planned.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to India squad

While the PCB reluctantly accepted this decision, they registered their dissent by sending a letter to ACC President Jay Shah, expressing concerns about the decision-making process.

The India vs Pakistan match on Sunday is under threat from rain, with a high likelihood of precipitation, up to 90%. Should the weather clear up, India's premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, may return to action after missing the Nepal fixture due to the birth of his child.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir reveals his biggest regret in life

Bumrah, recently recovered from a long-standing back injury, has yet to bowl in an ODI in preparation for the World Cup next month. He made his ODI comeback in the Pakistan game last week, although he did not get a chance to bowl as rain prevented Pakistan from commencing their innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.