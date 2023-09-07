. The former skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders ascended to the pinnacle of Test batter rankings and boasts an unblemished record of victories in all six matches he captained for India in the 2010s.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stands as one of the preeminent cricketers in the annals of the sport. Over his illustrious 13-year tenure representing India at the highest echelons, the southpaw left an indelible mark across all three formats.

Presently, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the ruling BJP from the East Delhi constituency, Gambhir etched his name in history by emerging as the top scorer for India in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup (scoring 75 against Pakistan) and the 2011 ODI World Cup (notching 97 against Sri Lanka). His prowess extended to Test cricket, where he stands as the sole Indian player to have recorded five centuries in consecutive Test matches. The former skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders ascended to the pinnacle of Test batter rankings and boasts an unblemished record of victories in all six matches he captained for India in the 2010s.

Gambhir’s legacy endures as one of the foremost top-order batsmen ever produced by India. His sterling performances in the two World Cup finals, triumphed under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have etched him permanently in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Gautam Gambhir reveals his biggest regret in life

Nevertheless, despite an illustrious career on both the international stage and within the franchise and domestic arenas, Gambhir, in a candid revelation during a talk show, expressed his profound regret at having pursued a career in cricket.

"Mujhe cricketer nahi hona chahiye tha", Gambhir said when asked about the biggest regret of his life during Bada Bharat Show season 2.

On April 11, 2003, in Dhaka, Gambhir marked his ODI debut for India against Bangladesh, contributing 11 runs from 22 deliveries in India’s resounding 200-run victory. He went on to amass 4154 runs in 58 Tests, 5238 runs in 147 ODIs, and 932 runs in 37 T20Is, donning the Indian jersey.

Having bid adieu to international cricket on December 3, 2018, Gambhir played his final Test in November 2016. His last appearances in ODI and T20I matches for India transpired in January 2013 and December 2012, respectively.

