Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

Everything you need to know about the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, beginning Wednesday, November 23.

All matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, the sixth edition of UAE’s Ten10 cricket league, will get underway with the tournament opener between the New York Strikers and Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, November 23.

The 2022 edition will feature two new teams in New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army, joining the other six Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators, Team Abu Dhabi, The Chennai Braves, Bengal Tigers, and Delhi Bulls.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022:

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Icon Players

Chris Lynn, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 squads: Complete team lists

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Lynn (c), Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, James Vince, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye

Coach: Paul Farbrace

Chennai Braves

Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Shahzad, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Ali, Laurie Evans, James Fuller, Dawid Malan.

Coach: Dougie Brown

Bangla Tigers

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Mohammad Amir, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, S Sreesanth, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball, Lewis Gregory, Jake Lintott.

Coach: Aftab Ahmed

New York Strikers

Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Stuart Binny.

Coach: Carl Crowe

Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Zahoor Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Suresh Raina, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Helm.

Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed

Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (c), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Tim David, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Najibullah Zadran, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Tom Banton, Harbhajan Singh, Rahkeem Cornwall, Waqas Maqsood.

Coach: Andy Flower

Northern Warriors

Wanindu Hasaranga, Rovman Powell (c), Kennar Lewis, Reece Topley, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Isuru Udana, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal.

Coach: Faisal Iqbal

Morrisville Samp Army

David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Ahmed Raza, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Colin de Grandhomme.

Coach: Lance Klusener

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 format

Each of the eight teams will face the other seven once each in a round-robin format. The top two in the standings will then face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner to progress to the final. The loser will face the winner of the Eliminator clash - to be played between the third and fourth team from the league stage - for a place in the final.

The title clash and the third-place play-off will be played on December 3.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Where to watch: TV channels

The matches can be watched on Sports18 Khel, Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex HD in India.

The TV channel list for other countries is as follows:

UK: Sky Sports Cricket and FreeSports

Pakistan: Tapmad TV and Ten Sports HD.

UAE: CriicLife3.

Australia: Fox Sports.

Bangladesh: T Sports.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live streaming details

The matches can be live streamed on Jio Cinema in India

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures

(As per local time)

November 23, 4:00 PM: New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers

November 23, 6:15 PM: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

November 24, 4:00 PM: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers

November 24, 6:15 PM: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

November 24, 8:30 PM: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers

November 25, 4:00 PM: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators

November 25, 6:15 PM: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls

November 25, 8:30 PM: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves

November 26, 4:00 PM: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers

November 26, 6:15 PM: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors

November 26, 8:30 PM: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls

November 27, 4:00 PM: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

November 27, 6:15 PM: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi

November 27, 8:30 PM: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators

November 28, 6:15 PM: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army

November 28, 8:30 PM: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors

November 29, 4:00 PM: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army

November 29, 6:15 PM: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves

November 29, 8:30 PM: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls

November 30, 4:00 PM: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi

November 30, 6:15 PM: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators

November 30, 8:30 PM: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors

December 1, 4:00 PM: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers

December 1, 6:15 PM: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers

December 1, 8:30 PM: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators

December 2, 4:00 PM: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves

December 2, 6:15 PM: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army

December 2, 8:30 PM: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi

Playoffs

December 3, 4:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

December 3, 6:15 PM: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

December 3, 8:30 PM: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

December 4, 4:00 PM: TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off

The final

December 4, 6:15 PM: TBC vs TBC