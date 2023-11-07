Adam Zampa identifies the four weirdos in Australia squad

The 31-year-old went on to add that he's more normal than most of his teammates, despite the constant talk of him being "weird and rare".

Adam Zampa has been clinical in Australia's resurgence and keeping their semis hopes alive in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The spinner has claimed an impressive 20 wickets and is also the highest wicket-taker in the Australian side.

Speaking ahead of their crucial match against Afghanistan, Zampa revealed the four most weird players in the side. The 31-year-old went on to add that he's more normal than most of his teammates, despite the constant talk of him being "weird and rare".

Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, "I say this all the time. I think I'm the most normal person in the squad. I get called weird and rare. But it's absolutely not true. There's like four blokes in this squad who will take the cake for that. And sometimes they change rankings. At the moment, it's probably Sean Abbott. He's the weirdest."

"Yeah yeah, people get like that when they hear his name, but he's up there. Steve Smith and Marnus. And then Alex Carey. Sometimes Kez (Carey) is No 1. Smithy surprisingly, is never really No 1. He's usually 2 or 3. It floats around," he added.

Australia and Afghanistan battle to solidify semis spot

Australia and Afghanistan are currently locked horns in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as both teams eye a significant win. The five-time world champions are presently ranked third on the points table with 10 points from 7 games while Afghanistan occupied the sixth spot with eight points from seven games.

A win today for either team will solidify their chances of finishing in the top 4. India and South Africa have already secured semis qualification with 16 and 12 points respectively with only two more berths remaining for the 4 teams (AUS, NZ, PAK, AFG) in contention.

