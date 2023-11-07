Vaughan dismissed the Pakistani's comments as "utter nonsense" and commended Kohli for his outstanding performance in anchoring the innings.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez for labeling Virat Kohli as 'selfish' following the veteran's century against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 6. This century marked Kohli's 49th in the format, equaling the ODI record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Hafeez argued that Kohli displayed selfishness in reaching the three-figure mark during the game.

“I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first. Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself.” said Hafeez on a Pakistani sports show.

In response to Hafeez's statement, Vaughan dismissed the Pakistani cricketer's comments as "utter nonsense" and commended Kohli for his outstanding performance in anchoring the innings.

Michael Vaughan shuns down Hafeez for 'selfish' tag on Virat Kohli

“Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense.. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan,” Vaughan wrote on X (fomerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, India has had a remarkable campaign so far in the World Cup. In their second-to-last game of the group stage, the Men in Blue secured a convincing 243-run victory through a comprehensive all-round performance against the Proteas.

Kohli's unbeaten score of 101 (off 121) and Shreyas Iyer's significant half-century (77 off 87) enabled India to amass a formidable total of 326 runs after choosing to bat first. Subsequently, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul as India dismissed Temba Bavuma and his team for a mere 83 runs in just 27.1 overs.

