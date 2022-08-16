Afghanistan announce Asia Cup 2022 squad

Afghanistan have named their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in a T20I format from August 27 in the UAE.

“The Asia Cup is an important event for us."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2022, set to begin on August 27 in the UAE. Mohammad Nabi will lead the side, with Najibullah Zadran named his deputy.

Afghanistan are currently playing a five-match series in Belfast, Ireland, and the teams are levelled at 2-2 after the first four games with the decider to be played at the same venue on Wednesday, August 17. From the 16 players who are a part of the squad in Ireland, Samiullah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, with the latter being named as a reserve player alongside Nijat Masoud and Sharafuddin Ashraf. 17-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad also finds a place in the Asia Cup squad, that features stalwarts Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and the skipper Nabi himself in the spin department.

“The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event," said chief selector Noor Malikzai. "Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi. Shinwari has not played any international match since March 2020, but he has done well in the recently held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and demonstrated that he is a good option to strengthen our middle order."

Afghanistan are placed alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B, and will take on the former in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on August 27. Top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari

Reserves: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf



