Sanju Samson
News
January 20, 2025 - 6:45 pm

After TIFF With Kerala State Association, Sanju Samson Gets Offers From Other States

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Samson and the KCA are at loggerheads after he was not named in Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Sanju Samson

Amidst the ongoing turmoil between India batter Sanju Samson and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), other state teams have approached the dynamic right-hander with offers.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association & Rajasthan Cricket Association have shown interest in bringing the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter into their squad.

Samson and the KCA are at loggerheads after he was not named in Kerala’s Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) squad which subsequently led him to miss out on a spot in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 team.

What had happened was Sanju sent a message stating his unavailability for a three-day preparatory camp before the VHT. However, he confirmed his presence for the domestic 50-over tournament but by then, the KCA had apparently already decided on the team and controversially left out Sanju.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami’s Bengal Teammate Issues Caution Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Reveals India Pacer Not Bowling ‘Full Throttle’

Sanju Samson gets offers from other states after row with KCA

With his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare squad, the cricketer’s immediate future remains uncertain, but the interest shown by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu could offer promising avenues for the talented player.

Justifying the exclusion, KCA president Jayesh George said, “So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn’t mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team.”

In the past several players have switched states, the latest examples being Karun Nair, who now plays for Vidarba after moving away from Karnataka, while Wriddhiman Saha controversially moved to Tripura a few years ago after sour relationships with Bengal Cricket Association.

Champions Trophy 2025
Kerala Cricket Association
Sanju Samson

