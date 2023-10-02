Former India skipper appointed as team mentor by Afghanistan for 2023 ODI World Cup

With star players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the lineup, Afghan fans hold high hopes for a competitive showing in the upcoming mega-event.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed former Indian cricket captain as the team mentor for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The ex-India star will offer valuable insights and guidance to the Afghan squad as they gear up for this prestigious tournament.

During his international cricket career from 1992 to 2000, Jadeja represented India in 15 Test matches and 196 ODIs, bringing a wealth of experience to the Afghanistan team. Notably, Ajay Jadeja boasts of an impressive record of 5359 runs at an average of 37.47 in ODIs, which includes six centuries and 30 half-centuries. His extensive cricketing knowledge and expertise are expected to play a pivotal role in elevating Afghanistan's performance on the global stage.

Afghanistan's cricket journey has been nothing short of remarkable. While they have faced challenges in securing victories against top-tier teams, recent performances indicate a promising trajectory. With star players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the lineup, Afghan fans hold high hopes for a competitive showing in the upcoming mega-event.

Afghanistan boasts of a strong squad for the 2023 ODI WC

The batting lineup will heavily rely on the explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the stylish Ibrahim Zadran. The middle order will be fortified by captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah, while Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, and Rashid Khan will take charge of finishing duties.

In terms of bowling, Afghanistan boasts a formidable pace duo in Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi's ability to swing the ball at speeds exceeding 140 km/h makes him a potent threat, while Naveen is renowned for his clever variations and deceptive slower deliveries which can prove particularly effective in the death overs. Meanwhile, the spin bowling responsibilities will primarily fall on the shoulders of the world-renowned Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with Nabi providing additional support.

Afghanistan's journey in the ODI World Cup kicks off on October 7 against Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

