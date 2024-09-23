Discarded India Test star named Mumbai captain for Irani Cup

He last played for India during the West Indies Test series in July 2023.

In a recent development coming in, a discarded India Test batter has been named as captain and will lead the Mumbai side in the upcoming Irani Cup.

Ajinkya Rahane, who last played for India during the West Indies Test series in July last year, has been bestowed with the captaincy reins for his state team once again.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is however, yet to announce its full squad for the annual fixture, scheduled to take place in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.

Rahane had previously captained Mumbai to their record 42nd Ranji Trophy victory last season earlier this year.

Another discarded India batter hoping to make the opportunity count

Making a return will be dynamic all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was undergoing rehabilitation for an ankle surgery back in June. His return will be a major boost for Mumbai, strengthening their bowling and batting departments.

The 32-year-old recently participated in the KSCA tournament, and according to a top MCA official, he has made himself available for the five-day first-class fixture. The MCA is expected to announce the squad on Tuesday (September 24).

On the other hand, another discarded India batter, Shreyas Iyer will hope to use the opportunity, to make a comeback to the Indian squad.

Iyer, aiming for an international return after not being selected for India's ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, is set to participate in the renowned annual domestic match between the reigning Ranji champions and the Rest of India.

Having last represented India in an ODI against Sri Lanka, Iyer recently led India D in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy. The Irani Cup could play a key role in his efforts to regain a spot in the Indian team for future international matches.

