Allan Donald under scrutiny by BCB for his comments on Mathews' timed out dismissal

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested an explanation from fast bowling coach Allan Donald regarding his remarks on Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal after the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka on November 6. In the aftermath of the game, Donald expressed disappointment in an interview with CricBlog.net over the dismissal and mentioned that he found it particularly challenging to witness.

Donald's reprimand by the BCB was an anticipated response, as public criticism of the team's decisions by a member of the Bangladesh team management is generally discouraged by the board.

"He could have given his personal views at a later time. He is part of the team management so when the team takes a decision, speaking about it publicly is a breach of the code of conduct. He could have spoken about it within the team or he could have spoken directly to the player. He could have informed the BCB, but not in public," said a BCB spokesperson.

Allan Donald unlikely to extend contract after 2023 ODI World Cup

However, it is unlikely that the BCB will take any further action as this is Donald's final assignment with the Bangladesh team. He has reportedly informed the board of his decision not to extend his contract beyond the conclusion of the World Cup. Donald had assumed his role prior to Bangladesh's tour of South Africa in 2022.

Donald is not the sole coaching staff member whose contract will conclude with this tournament. Rangana Herath (spin-bowling coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Nick Lee (head of physical performance), and Shrinivas Chandrasekaran (computer analyst) will also be without contracts.

Reportedly, BCB has sent letters to some of these coaches, encouraging them to continue until at least January 2. However, it remains uncertain how many of them will retain their current positions.

