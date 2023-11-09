WATCH: Wasim Akram decodes Mohammed Shami's brilliance

The right-hand speedster has amassed 16 wickets in just four matches including two five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami has participated in only half of the matches India has played thus far in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite this, he stands as the team's highest wicket-taker, attributed to his two five-wicket hauls in four games since he was included in the playing eleven after Hardik Pandya's injury.

Shami has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, not only bowling well but also wreaking havoc on the opposition with his fiery spells. The right-hand speedster has amassed 16 wickets in four matches, securing the fourth spot on the list of the tournament's highest wicket-takers so far. Shami's counterpart, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets in eight matches.

With notable contributions from fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, as well as spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian bowling attack has struck fear into the hearts of opposing batters. In their recent matches, the hosts dismissed Sri Lanka for 55 and South Africa for 83.

Wasim Akram decodes Mohammed Shami's brilliance

When it comes to decoding Shami's strengths and what has been instrumental to his success in this World Cup, fast-bowling legend and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram emphasized the significance of the seam position.

"For starters, as a bowler, the confidence at this level has got to be like 'I am one of the best' and these guys (Indian pacers) have that confidence. Once you have that, then all the hard work you have done over the years (pays off)," said Akram speaking on news channel 'A Sports'.

"Shami's every delivery hits the seam, it's not wobbly, just goes straight and kisses the pitch. He doesn't bang the ball in," explained Akram.

