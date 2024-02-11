WATCH: Expensive RCB star not given run out by the umpire despite being well short

A shocking incident unfolded during the end moments of the second T20I between Australia and West Indies.

While there were numerous action-packed moments throughout the course of the game, what transpired in the penultimate over eventually grabbed all the limelight.

Australia defeated West Indies by 34 runs in the second rubber to seal the series with a match to go. Glenn Maxwell hit a marvellous century to take Australia to a mammoth 241/4 in the first innings and set a massive target for the West Indies.

While chasing, West Indies tried their best by hitting boundaries at regular intervals, but the target was too big to chase, even for the hard hitters. Their captain, Rovman Powell, top-scored with 63 runs in 36 balls, with the help of five boundaries and four maximums.

While there were numerous action-packed moments throughout the course of the game, what transpired in the penultimate over eventually grabbed all the limelight. It was indeed a shocking event, something that riled the whole Australian team.

Alzarri Joseph not given run out by the umpire despite being well short

The event took place on the third ball of the 19th over of the second innings bowled by Spencer Johnson. Alzarri Joseph played a drive towards the cover and went for a quick single, but the fielder threw it immediately, and the bowler removed the bails in a flash.

The replay showed that the batter was well short of his crease, and the Australian fielders started celebrating. But the umpire, Gerard Abood, felt the Australian fielders didn’t appeal, so he didn’t go upstairs.

Well this is a curious one!



No appeal ... so no run out. Fair call? #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024

The whole matter escalated quickly as Tim David shouted, “This is ridiculous”, insisting he appealed for it. Mitchell Marsh sprinted in and asked the umpire why he didn’t refer the decision to the third umpire, and Abood explained his team didn’t appeal, even though the Aussie fielders were seen celebrating.

Finally, after intense discussion, the umpire asked Australia to “Get on with the game”, and Joseph wasn’t adjudged out. Obviously, it didn’t have much impact on the outcome of the game, as Australia still won comfortably, but the Australian team wasn’t pleased amidst the miscommunication.

