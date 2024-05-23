'I won’t be applying': Former cricketer denies interest in India's head coach role

The BCCI is on the lookout for India's next men's head coach as Rahul Dravid's tenure is set to end after the T20 World Cup 2024.

The selection for role of India's next head coach has been the talking point in Indian cricket in the past few days. The tenure of Rahul Dravid, India's current head coach, will be ending after the T20 World Cup 2024 and it is believed that Dravid is not interested in extending his tenure anymore.

Dravid's tenure had already ended after the ODI World Cup 2023, but with just a few months left for the T20 World Cup 2024, Dravid decided to stay with the team.

According to the reports, the BCCI has contacted several candidates for the high-profile job. Gautam Gambhir, Mahela Jayawardene, Justin Langer, and Stephen Fleming are some of the names in whom the BCCI has shown interest. Andy Flower, a seasoned international coach was also expected to show his interest in the role.

Andy Flower denies interest in India's head coach role

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower recently made it clear that he won't be applying for India's head coach's role by saying that he is wants to enjoy coaching in franchise cricket for now.

“I haven’t applied and I won’t be applying (for the job). I am happy with my involvement in the franchise league at the moment. I am really enjoying it. It’s fascinating stuff and I have worked with some amazing organisations and I am happy with that at the moment,” Flower mentioned.

Andy Flower has loads of coaching experience in international cricket. He guided England to three Ashes series wins from 2009 to 2013. England also rose to No. 1 in ICC Test Rankings in 2011 when Flower was their head coach. He is the current head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL. Under Flower, RCB finished fourth in IPL 2024.

May 27 is the last date to apply for the role of India's head coach, after which BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will take a final decision after interviewing the candidates.

