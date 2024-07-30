'He hasn't coached, has he?' - Former franchise mate discusses Gautam Gambhir's coaching style

He did not label Gambhir as a 'conventional coach'.

Newly appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir has already started off well in his first assignment in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

The Men in Blue dominated the hosts in the three-match T20I leg, winning the first two games and taking an unassailable lead.

While Gambhir has managed to churn out results, his former colleague Andy Flower opened up on the former India opener's approach as a coach.

The duo have worked together in India Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where Gambhir donned the role of a mentor.

Flower however highlighted that Gambhir has never per se coached a team.

Gambhir played the same role of a mentor when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well earlier this year and guided them to a title win.

Andy Flower does not describe Gautam Gambhir as a 'conventional coach'

Gambhir is also unlikely to engage in some fundamental tasks typically handled by coaches, such as actively planning training session structures, providing throwdowns, and refining players' techniques.

In contrast, Flower has been deeply involved in these activities since he embarked on his highly successful coaching career nearly two decades ago. Over this time, he has served as the head coach for the England team and various domestic T20 league teams, including his current roles with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL and Southern Brave in The Hundred.

The former Zimbabwe star understands Gambhir's strengths on the coaching bench but did not label him as a 'conventional coach'.

However, he does think Gambhir has some of the key qualities necessary to succeed in his new role.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Flower said, "He's certainly got some of the characteristics of a successful coach. He hasn't really coached, though, has he? He is not your conventional coach."

