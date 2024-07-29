WATCH: Riyan Parag turns the ball a mile the other way around in second T20I against Sri Lanka

Riyan Parag turned one of the balls massively away from the right-hander Pathum Nissanka on the sixth delivery of the ninth over.

Riyan Parag turned one of the balls massively away from the right-hander Pathum Nissanka on the sixth delivery of the ninth over. Parag probably attempted a carrom ball but turned like a leg-spin, and the movement was so wild that it took everyone by surprise.

The bowler bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line to Nissanka that drifted in sharply before turning the other way at pace. Not all deliveries turned so much, but Parag managed to extract substantial assistance off the deck and got the highest degree of average turn among all the spinners in the game.

Parag has contributed heavily with the ball since making his debut in Zimbabwe a few weeks back, and the Indian team looks at him as an all-rounder. He has been terrific as a bowler in this Sri Lanka series; he scalped three wickets for a mere five runs in eight balls in the first game before completing his four-over quota in the second T20I, conceding only 30 runs at a 7.50 economy rate.

Further, Suryakumar Yadav and the team management have given him arduous bowlers to bowl, and Parag has found reasonable success in his short career. The confidence shown depicts the value the team sees in him as a bowler, which is also why they play him over the likes of Sanju Samson, who is a batting specialist and doesn’t offer bowling value.

India sealed the series with a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India have registered a series win with a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I to get an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series by 2-0. Bowling first, they restricted Sri Lanka to a mere 161/9, with bowlers making a solid comeback in the death overs after taking ample beating earlier in the innings.

While chasing, the rain interrupted the proceedings, and the target was cut down since the officials had to deduct ample overs. The game became an 8-over contest, with India requiring 78 runs to win.

A collective batting show with the bat ensured a hassle-free win for the Men in Blue by seven wickets in the chase. This win meant India can’t lose the series now, even if they suffer a defeat in the third T20I.

The final game of the shortest format will take place at the same venue tomorrow (July 30). India hope to script a whitewash, while Sri Lanka will look to play for pride and avoid a whitewash.

