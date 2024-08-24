Angelo Mathews slams decision that gave England an unfair advantage in Manchester Test

Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has slammed an umpiring decision favouring England, taken during Day 3 of the ongoing first of the three-match ENG vs SL Test series at Old Trafford.

Mathews has urged for more rigorous rules to be enforced regarding replacement balls in Test matches after England found themselves on the right side of a ball change that changed the complexion of the game.

After the 41st over of Sri Lanka's second innings, on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel agreed to the hosts' request to swap out a raggedy Dukes ball. At the time, Sri Lanka were 146 for 4, nursing a slender lead of 24, but with two set batters in Mathews not out on 59 and Kamindu Mendis on 33.

The newer and firmer ball with a prouder seam brought the quicks back into the game and gave England a way to make inroads.

Angelo Mathews slams decision to grant England a replacement ball

Angelo Mathews eventually succumbed in the 10th over after using the replacement ball, getting caught at gully as Chris Woakes broke the brewing fifth-wicket partnership at 78 runs.

Although England managed to take just one more wicket before the day's end, they generated several opportunities with the replacement ball.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the start of Day 4's play, Mathews said about the ball-change decision,

"It looked like they were running out of plans but unfortunately the ball was changed. "We were told they didn't have old enough balls to replace. It changed the entire momentum of the game. You work so hard to get rid of that shine, and we did that. Once the ball was changed, it was a whole different game."

