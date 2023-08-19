'Brilliant in patches, not as consistent as Babar' - former Pakistan cricketer's shocking comment on Kohli

The Kohli-Babar comparison was in talks again as this ex Pakistan pacer made a dissing remark on the Indian batting great.

The never dying comparisons between Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and Pakistan's rising modern-day gem Babar Azam took the centre stage again on Friday (August 17).

While sane voices in the sporting world have always touted Kohli as the numero uno willow holder and an inspiration to Babar in the current times, some within Pakistan cricket can't help but put them one-on-one and create their own narrative.

Former Pakistan quick Aqib Javed is the latest one to compare Babar with Kohli and even put him above the great Indian cricketer on the pedestal, going to the extent of insisting he is more consistent as a batter than the former India skipper.

For Javed, Kohli is "brilliant but only in patches" and nowhere as "consistent as Babar". The ex fast-bowler turned coach also believes Kohli could be approaching his last World Cup in the coming months alongside current skipper and stalwart Rohit Sharma and that their ageing state gives Pakistan an edge in the marquee clash with India.

Aqib Javed's distasteful remarks on Kohli

Javed was giving his opinion in context of the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad, which was initially due to be played on the 15th of the month but was rescheduled recently in the wake of the Navratri celebrations in the city.

Speaking in conversation with 'Events & Happenings Sports', he put Pakistan as favourites to finally break the India deadlock at the quadrennial event since the opposition has two key players approaching their twilight.

Also Read - 'Me, me, me, I’ll pick and choose' - Paine slams Stokes for retirement U-turn

"Many a times you head into World Cup thinking this might the last for a couple of players. This time I feel it is happening to India. When stars become larger than life, it becomes difficult for team management to make decisions. That is why of look and compare all the departments, Pakistan have a very good chance this time," Javed said.

"How long is Rohit Sharma going to play? About Kohli, if you compare him with Babar, then he has one outstanding season and then there is a decline. He is a brilliant player but in patches. He is not as consistent as Babar. That is why I'm saying this is Pakistan best chance to beat India again in a World Cup match," he added.