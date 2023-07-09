Alastair Cook issues apology for spreading rumours on Alex Carey's pending haircut bill

Cricket Australia declared the accusation to be false and clarified that Carey had not visited a barber since the World Test Championship final against India last month.

Alastair Cook has issued an apology for his involvement in spreading a rumor regarding Alex Carey's alleged failure to pay for a haircut at a barbershop in Leeds. Cricket Australia swiftly discredited the story earlier today.

During an appearance on BBC Test Match Special on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Cook recounted a tale he had heard while getting his own haircut, suggesting that Carey had left without settling the bill. According to Cook's knowledge, Carey had not fulfilled his promise to make the payment.

“[The barber] said, he hasn’t paid. It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up,” Cook said.

The story was picked up by British daily The Sun, who spoke to the barber in question, Adam Mahmood, who revealed he was “still waiting” to be paid.

CA refutes claims of Alex Carey's unpaid haircut bill

Carey has faced backlash from England fans after his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's. Cricket Australia did not find the story amusing as it further cast doubts on Carey's character, prompting them to refute the claim. According to AAP journalist Scott Bailey, the Australian management declared the accusation to be false and clarified that Carey had not visited a barber since the World Test Championship final against India last month.

Additionally, it has been reported that another player visited the barber in question and paid through an international transfer. This player is expected to provide receipts to alleviate any confusion.

Cook has subsequently offered an apology while speaking on TMS (BBC Test Match Special).

