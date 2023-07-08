Chris Broad deletes meme tweet on David Warner's 17 dismissals to his son after ICC's reported intervention

The meme depicted Warner as Bart Simpson, a popular character from the animated American sitcom "The Simpsons," repeatedly writing "Stuart Broad has got me out again" on a blackboard during detention.

England are currently in a precarious situation in the ongoing Ashes series, having lost the first two Tests. Any further mistakes will prove costly as Australia only needs to avoid defeat in the remaining three matches to retain the esteemed Ashes urn.

On Day 2 of the Headingley Test, Three Lions pacer Stuart Broad achieved a remarkable feat by dismissing David Warner for the 17th time in Test cricket, creating a buzz on social media. Memes flooded various platforms, but one particular meme grabbed widespread attention.

Chris Broad, Stuart's father and an experienced match referee, cleverly taunted the Australian opener by sharing a meme on Twitter which was also circulated by England's enthusiastic supporters, the Barmy Army. The meme depicted Warner as Bart Simpson, a popular character from the animated American sitcom "The Simpsons," repeatedly writing "Stuart Broad has got me out again" on a blackboard during detention.

This incident sparked significant controversy on social media, leading the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reprimand the former England cricketer. Broad eventually deleted the tweet that landed him in trouble.

Headingley Test on standby mode after rain plays spoilsport

While the ICC refrained from issuing an official statement, sources close to the governing body, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, indicated that Broad had been advised against such behavior, considering his position as a neutral match official.

Day 3 of the third Ashes Test was expected to be greatly influenced by rain and it indeed had a significant impact. After the umpires called for lunch on Day 3, fans anticipated positive news prior to the second session. However, their hopes were dashed as relentless rainfall persisted, forcing an early tea break.

The match currently hangs in the balance, with Australia at 116/4 in their second innings, holding an overall lead of 142 runs. Fortunately, there is still ample cricket left to be played in this Test.

