Harry Brook reveals chat with 'Bazball' guru McCullum before game-changing knock

On Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, England emerged victorious over Australia by three wickets, with Harry Brook delivering an exceptional batting performance. The right-hander demonstrated his prowess by smashing 75 runs off 93 balls, playing a crucial role in England's successful pursuit of 251 runs. Additionally, Brook formed a vital fifty partnership with Chris Woakes (32* off 47), which proved instrumental in England's recovery from a precarious position of 171-6.

Brook expressed his gratitude to England's head coach, Brendon McCullum for reinstating him at the No. 5 position after his early dismissal for just three runs in the first innings when he batted at No. 3.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said "Baz (Brendon McCullum) just came up yesterday morning and said, 'You're going back to five'. I think Moeen wanted to go up to three and try to put the pressure on those guys.”

“I've batted there (at No. 5) for the last four or five years of my career, whether it's for England or Yorkshire, so I probably feel most comfortable there. I'm happy to just be in the 11, to be honest,” he added.

Harry Brook scripts milestone at Headingley

During his innings, Harry Brook achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first player to complete 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced, reaching a total of 1058 balls. In the ongoing series, he has accumulated 210 runs in three Tests, including two half-centuries.

Reflecting on his performance, Brook expressed disappointment with himself for failing to see England through to victory as he was dismissed due to a rash shot when England needed approximately 20 runs to win. However, he acknowledged the contribution of Mark Wood's quickfire cameo (16* off 8) in securing the eventual triumph.

With two defeats in the previous Tests, England currently trails 2-1 as they look ahead to level the series in the fourth Test scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 19.

