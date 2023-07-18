"Less workload.." - Hazlewood highlights the impact of 'Bazball' on pacers

Josh Hazlewood, whose fitness has been a concern in recent times has expressed his eagerness to participate in the fourth Test of the ongoing Men's Ashes series in England. Hazlewood was absent from a portion of the IPL, the World Test Championship Final, and the third Test at Headingley but has now regained peak fitness just in time for the crucial stage of the Test series.

While discussing England's innovative Bazball style of play, Hazlewood indirectly highlighted its impact on the workload of fast bowlers as the attacking and riskier approach requires fewer overs from the opposition. Despite his initial disappointment, the Aussie quick emphasized upon reflection that he had no regrets about missing the Headingley Test.

Hazlewood said, reflecting on his emotions when he was left out of the third Test, "I felt pretty good to be honest. We haven't bowled a lot of overs in terms of what Test matches usually look like for us. The way England play, it gets us in the field for a little less in terms of workload."

Hazlewood geared up to help Australia retain the Ashes urn

"I felt pretty good going into the game. It was probably the right call now I can sit back and look at the big picture. I was desperate to play, which is obvious, but now it makes sense," the 32-year-old added.

ALSO READ: "Even if you lose 0-4, captain stays" - Sunil Gavaskar attacks leniency despite poor performances

Hazlewood recalled feeling fatigued leading up to the World Test Championship final against India but assured that he was fully prepared before the commencement of the Ashes. Having missed the third Test, he is now eagerly anticipating the final two Tests, which could potentially conclude what has been a memorable tour of England for Australia.

Their achievements may include returning with the World Test Championship title and, potentially, the Ashes urn. The 4th Test is slated to start on July 19 at Manchester.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.