"If it's not paid by Monday..." - Leeds barber issues deadline after Alex Carey leaves without paying for haircut

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has been given a deadline to settle his unpaid bill with a barber by the conclusion of the third Test at Headingley. Carey is required to pay £30 to barber Adam Mahmood, who has expressed his willingness to wait for the payment as the Aussie had assured him that he would settle the amount later, citing a lack of cash at the time.

On the day preceding the third Test, Carey visited Doc Barnet's Barber Shop in Leeds alongside his teammates Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Usman Khawaja. While the others posed for photographs with the barber and paid for their haircuts, Carey declined to be photographed and left without making a payment. Since the barber shop does not accept credit cards and Carey informed Mahmood that he would transfer the money at a later date.

"They all came in just before we shut. We cut their hair and had a great laugh. But we don’t accept cards and Alex said he had no cash on him. Well, there’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to. He could have nipped back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes but instead, he said he would transfer it. Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt but if it’s not paid by Monday, I won’t be happy," Adam said as quoted by The Sun.

Alex Carey have been under the limelight lately for his controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during Lord's Test

Carey has faced criticism and has been labeled a 'cheat' due to his role in the stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow during the second Test at Lord's. Bairstow had stepped out of his crease to avoid a bouncer from Cameron Green, but Carey quickly reacted by throwing the ball and hitting the stumps. Bairstow was subsequently ruled out by the third umpire. This dismissal generated debate among cricket pundits who argued that it went against the Spirit of the Game.

Regarding the Headingley Test, Australia triumphed over England by a margin of 237 runs, having scored 263 runs in their first innings. Pat Cummins demonstrated exceptional leadership, claiming a six-wicket haul. At the end of Day 2, Australia stood at 116/4, with Travis Head (18*) and Mitchell Marsh (17*) at the crease, holding a lead of 142 runs.

