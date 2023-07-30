'I wanted to leave the game loving cricket' - Stuart Broad reveals reason behind sudden retirement

Broad candidly shared that while he was initially uncertain about this decision, a conversation with skipper Ben Stokes the previous night provided him with much-needed clarity.

Stuart Broad has unquestionably been England's standout bowler throughout the ongoing Ashes series, securing an impressive tally of 20 wickets so far. Notably, during the fourth Test in Manchester, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming a member of the elite 600-wicket club in Test cricket.

However, the cricketing world was taken aback by the 37-year-old's announcement of his retirement from cricket after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test in London. This revelation came to light immediately after the end of play on Day 3. Broad candidly shared that while he was initially uncertain about this decision, a conversation with skipper Ben Stokes the previous night provided him with much-needed clarity.

"I told Stokesy last night and told the change room this morning. And to be honest, it just felt like the right time. I mean, I thought a lot about it and, you know, even up until, like, eight o'clock last night, I wasn't 50 to 50 but I was a little bit unsure," Broad told Sky Sports.

"But once I actually went to Stokes's room and told him, I just felt really happy ever since, really content with everything that I've achieved in the game, and ultimately the decision came down to I know I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memories being of a really enjoyable changing room."

Ben Stokes supported Stuart Broad's decision

When asked if Ben Stokes tried to persuade him to reconsider his retirement plans, Stuart Broad explained that the star all-rounder completely understood his reasons behind the choice. Despite the query, Broad hinted that he is unlikely to change his mind regarding retirement.

In the ongoing fifth Test for England, Broad still has responsibilities both with the bat and the ball. In the final session of Day 3, he managed to survive a couple of deliveries and is slated to resume batting on Day 4 alongside James Anderson. The duo's last-wicket partnership aims to contribute valuable runs to their already commanding 377-run lead.

