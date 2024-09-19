[WATCH] Ashwin gets standing ovation from Gambhir, Rohit, and Kohli for scoring 6th Test Century

Veteran Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin gave a testament to his sheer mettle, this time with his bat, in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh first Test.

On Day 1 of the series opener, Ashwin helped India recover after a dismal start and an early setback by registering his sixth Test century. The 38-year-old remained unbeaten on 102* as India closed out the day at 339 for 6 despite reeling at 144 for 6 at one stage.

Not only that, Ashwin stands as the sole player in Test cricket to have achieved both 20 or more scores of 50+ and 30 or more five-wicket hauls. Across 101 Test matches, he has accumulated 14 half-centuries, six hundreds with the bat, and 36 five-wicket hauls with the ball.

Following his historic knock, the Indian dugout comprising the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and new coach Gautam Gambhir all got on their feet to give Ashwin a standing ovation for his heroics.

Ashwin-Jadeja rescues India once again

Speaking about the match, the pair of Ashwin-Jadeja once again rescued India with an unbeaten 195-run partnership so far. Apart from Ashwin's ton, Jadeja is currently batting on 86* and is on the verge of another century.

Earlier in the match, India faced a tough start after being put in to bat, losing three key wickets early on. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud took all three, removing captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6), leaving India in trouble at 34 for 3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant tried to stabilize the innings with a 62-run partnership, but Mahmud struck again after lunch, dismissing Pant for 39, bringing the score to 96 for 4.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul built another promising partnership before both fell in quick succession. Jaiswal was dismissed for 56, and Rahul for 16, leaving India at a precarious 144 for 6.

