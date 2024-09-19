Ravichandran Ashwin goes into history books; becomes the first-ever player to achieve this record

During his fighting century against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin made an incredible record, becoming the first-ever player to achieve so in Test cricket.

Ashwin becomes the only player with 20 or more 50+ scores and 30 or more five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He has 14 fifties, six centuries with the bat and 36 five-fors with the ball in 101 Test matches.

His record in Chennai is fabulous, for he is only among the five players to have multiple five-wicket hauls and centuries at a venue in Tests. Ashwin has hit 331 runs at an average of 55.16 in five matches, including two centuries, with the willow.

Further, he has also taken 30 wickets at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 51.50 in eight innings, with the best of 12/198. The 38-year-old also has four five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul here, and Ashwin ensured another quality performance with the bat and would hope to replicate the same with the ball later in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes only the fourth Indian to score a Test century after turning 38

It was Ravichandran Ashwin’s day, and he made and broke numerous throughout his stay in the middle. He also became only the fourth Indian batter to amass a Test century after being 38+, putting him in an elite list.

Rahul Dravid (5), Vinoo Mankad (2), and Vijay Merchant (1) are the only other batters to achieve this feat in Indian cricket. Ashwin has the second-most centuries while batting at No.8 or below in Test cricket, hitting his fourth in the format.

Only Daniel Vettori (5) has more Test hundreds while batting in the lower order. His latest century against Bangladesh came when India were reeling at 144/6 and required a partnership desperately.

He was positive with his approach and pounced on every run-scoring opportunity, putting the attack back on Bangladeshi bowlers. Ashwin is still unbeaten in the innings at 102 in 112 deliveries, with the help of ten boundaries and two maximums.

