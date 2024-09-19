[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja left awestruck after Ashwin hits an audacious upper-cut

Jadeja’s reaction clearly showed that he was greatly impressed by his partner’s skilful shot.

During the ongoing first of the two-match India vs Bangladesh Test series, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin put up a stellar display with the bat.

Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, scripted a century stand to help India out of a sticky spot after they were reduced to 144 for 6 at one stage.

During their partnership, Ashwin captured Jadeja’s admiration with a daring and audacious shot. It was the 62nd over of India's innings when Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana was bowling. The second delivery of the over was a short, well-aimed ball directed at Ashwin.

However, Ashwin managed to utilize the bounce and speed of the ball to his advantage, slightly arching his back to execute a superb upper-cut shot that resulted in a boundary. Jadeja’s reaction clearly showed that he was greatly impressed by his partner’s skilful shot.

Watch the video of Ashwin's upper-cut shot and Jadeja's reaction below.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rishabh Pant and Liton Das involved in war of words during Chennai Test

Ashwin-Jadeja steady Indian innings after early setback

Speaking about the match, the pair of Ashwin-Jadeja once again rescued India as the duo remained unbeaten on Day 1 to propel the scoreboard to for 6 at Stumps.

Not only that, Ashwin also smashed his fastest-ever century in Tests.

The right-handed batter reached his century in just 108 balls, significantly improving his previous record of a 117-ball century scored against the West Indies in 2011 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Telegram Group Join Now

Earlier in the match, India had a dismal start after being asked to bat first, losing three crucial wickets in the opening session. Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed all three wickets, dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6), leaving India struggling at 34 for 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.