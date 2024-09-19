Watch: Rishabh Pant and Liton Das involved in war of words during Chennai Test

Wicket-keeper batters Rishabh Pant and Liton Das were involved in a serious discussion during the first session of day 1 of the 1st IND vs BAN test. Their verbal exchange has gone viral on social media.

It's true that when Bangladesh Tigers play cricket, one can expect some friction. They have made Sri Lanka their sworn enemies and don't spare any of the countries either. Playing in the India vs. Bangladesh first Test match, their players were turned on as India was 3 wickets down in the first ten overs of the game. Bangladesh bowlers, especially star pacer Hasan Mahmud, were breathing fire, and the fielders were naturally chirpy.

However, it was star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who were building the crucial partnership, and the visiting sides were eagerly looking for the fourth wicket. In the 16th over of the game, the southpaw duo decided to take a quick single, but Jaiswal sent Rishabh Pant back, deeming it to be the risky one. The fielder at gully threw the throw, but despite that, it went towards Pant's pad in the mid-wicket.

Watch: The two wicketkeepers engaged in a long chat in the Chennai Test match

Notably, the left-handed batters Pant and Jaiswal ran a quick single, but the Bangla Tigers weren't happy as the ball had fallen off Pant. Following the same, wicketkeeper batter Liton Das was extremely unhappy, and the two wicketkeepers engaged in a long chat in the Chennai Test match.

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, it was Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who won the toss and invited Team India to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the home team had an awful start to the game as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli departed in quick succession in the game. However, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made 39 runs while Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were at the crease with 43 and 5 runs, respectively.

