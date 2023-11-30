"Rohit and Virat were crying": Ashwin reflects on Indian players' reactions after WC Final loss

The defeat also extended India's ICC title drought, which has persisted for a decade with their last triumph coming at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared his emotional response to witnessing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears after India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. Despite an impressive track record of winning all 10 games leading up to the final, the Men in Blue faced a setback against the Aussies on the crucial day. A sub-par batting performance resulted in a total of 240 and despite Australia being at 47/3, the Indian bowlers couldn't contain the opposition and succumbed to a six-wicket loss.

Ashwin, speaking with S Badrinath on his YouTube channel, reflected on the moments following the final and commended the leadership dynamics between Virat and Rohit.

"Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad. Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two ( Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe," said Ashwin.

India's wait for the elusive ICC trophy extends

The defeat extended India's ICC title drought, which has persisted for a decade, with their last triumph occurring at the 2013 Champions Trophy. The prospect of Rohit, now 40, participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa remains uncertain.

Praising skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin acknowledged his pivotal role in setting the tone with the bat throughout India's dominant performance in the 2023 World Cup. The 36-year-old emerged as the tournament's second-leading run-scorer, amassing 597 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 54.27 and a remarkable strike rate exceeding 125.

Notably, Rohit secured his status as the leading ODI World Cup centurion, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar with a total of seven centuries, including a notable one against Afghanistan.

