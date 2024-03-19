Ashwin trolls former Indian spinner with viral social media post

The duo has a rocky history after a fallout on social media last year.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a man of many talents. Apart from his incredible mind and game-changing bowling prowess, he's quite a sarcastic character as has been evident from his multiple interviews and social media posts.

Recently, he once gave a testament to his quirky side by trolling a former Indian spinner in a viral social media post.

Last year, ahead of the ODI World Cup in India, former spinner L Sivaramakrishnan went on a rant against Ashwin on social media following his selection in India's squad for the mega event.

Sivaramakrishnan launched an onslaught on the current Indian offie, accusing him of benefitting from tailored pitches in India and playing a role in doctoring pitches to favour spinners. Not only that, he went on to label Ashwin as the 'most unfit cricketer' and a 'liability fielder'.

Next, Sivaramakrishnan also claimed that Ashwin had called him after seeing the scathing posts.

While it's no secret that there has been a lingering animosity between both cricketers, this time Ashwin took it out with a sly dig at Sivaramakrishnan on social media.

Ashwin trolls former India spinner on social media

Replying to a 'Janhvi Kapoor parody' page on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin had cracked a joke about tickets for the upcoming IPL 2024 season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

An 'Amit Shah parody' account joined the conversation, asking Ashwin for tickets for the match saying, "I am are also in line Ash anna."

However, Ashwin jokingly highlighted that since it is currently election season, Amit Shah would be busy doing rallies to which the parody account replied, "No Anna, Taking Care of PMO since PM sir is busy with rallies. Also you are always welcome to meet."

Ashwin then proceeded to use a troll image of Sivaramkrishnan with the caption "Call me please."

