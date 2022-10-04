Australia vs West Indies T20I series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS v WI T20Is LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

Australia resume their T20 World Cup preparations with a brief T20I series against the West Indies at home.

The Calypso Kings have reached Australia early for the T20 World Cup and will play a two-match T20I series in Queensland.

West Indies will take on defending champions Australia in a short but critical two-match T20I series, acting as key part of both teams' preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this month.

The Calypso Kings will face off the mighty hosts for two important matches before they get on with their campaign for the marquee ICC event.

The two-match T20I series also resumes the Australian international home season following the hosts' brief visit to India. After taking on Zimbabwe and New Zealand in twin ODI series - part of the ICC Super League - Australia renew their long summer by facing West Indies in the shortest format.

For West Indies, the series is the last chance to make amends ahead of the T20 World Cup after a disppointing home summer of their own, where they lost the T20I series to India and New Zealand.

A strong performance against Australia would reignite some confidence for the men from the Caribbean, who are set to undergo a cut-throat preliminary round against Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland in Group B.

West Indies tour of Australia 2022: AUS vs WI T20I series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

1st T20I - October 5 - Carrara Oval, Queensland - IST 1:40 PM

2nd T20I - October 7 - The Gabba, Brisbane - IST 1:40 PM

Where to watch Australia vs West Indies T20I series LIVE on TV

Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast of Australia versus West Indies T20I series in India. Australia-based viewers can watch the two T20Is live on Fox Sports.

Australia versus West Indies T20Is Live Streaming details

The two-match T20I series will be live streamed in India on the Sony Liv app.

Australia vs West Indies T20I series: Complete Squad Lists

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith