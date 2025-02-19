Australia Spinner Awaits Fate as He Undergoes ICC Testing For Bowling Action

The Australia spinner will get to know his fate on his bowling action next week.

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has undergone a test for his bowling action in Brisbane and the outcome of the test is expected to be revealed next week. It was only a week ago when Kuhnemann had been reported for suspect bowling action, during Australia’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka.

Details of Kuhnemann’s test

“Matthew has completed the assessment which was performed at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane,” said Cricket Australia (CA) via a statement. “The ICC will make a determination in due course. Neither Cricket Australia nor Matthew will be making any public comment at this time,” the statement added.

ALSO READ:

The 28-year-old was closely monitored by ICC experts and had been asked to bowl for more than an hour during a session in Brisbane. He was asked to bowl using the same kind of speeds that he bowled in Galle. He had to wear markers on his body and multiple high-speed cameras were in place. A 3D motion analysis system was also utilised.

Should Kuhnemann be found to have extended his elbow by more than 15 degrees, he will be bowled from bowling till the time he has rectified his action. Should he pass the test, Kuhnemann will be eligible to bowl for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield tournament.

He will also be available for selection for Australia’s tour of West Indies in June. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner had ended up as the top wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka-Australia Test series with 16 wickets from two Tests.

Kuhnemann made his Test debut in February 2023 against India in Delhi. He picked up two wickets in the first innings and ended up wicketless in the second innings of that match. Till date, the Queensland cricketer has played five Tests and taken 25 wickets from nine innings. His best bowling figures in an innings was also against India, in Indore in 2023. He had finished with figures of 5/16 in the first innings of that match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.