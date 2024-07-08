Australia star confirms his international retirement; keeps door open for Champions Trophy

One of the Australian stars, who recently retired from all forms of international cricket, has kept the door ajar for a return to the arena if selected.

One of the Australian stars, who recently retired from all forms of international cricket, has kept the door ajar for a return to the arena if selected. While his chapter from Australia cricket is closed, he has wished to return if the team management feels there’s some room in the Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan.

The concerned player is David Warner, who has been among the mainstays in the Australian team in the last decade or so. However, Warner announced his retirement from international cricket after Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA last month.

Warner had already retired from Test cricket after playing in a Test against Pakistan in January earlier but kept himself unretired from white-ball formats, especially the T20 World Cup. When Australia couldn’t make it to the knockout stage, Warner decided to hang his boots from all formats.

Also Read: WATCH: Yuvraj Singh brings back memories with his trademark leg-side flick six during WCL 2024

He also posted a story on Instagram containing his picture with Jake Fraser-McGurk, writing, “All yours now champion”. It confirmed Warner had chosen his successor and passed the baton to McGurk, who is likely to open for Australia in the coming times.

Unbelievable experience to play at the highest level: David Warner

David Warner took to his Instagram account to give an official update about his retirement from international cricket. He wrote an elaborate message, going through his journey and thanking his family.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support.”

Warner confirmed his availability for the Champions Trophy next year in the same post. He will continue playing franchise cricket.

Telegram Group Join Now

David Warner is one of the most prolific Australian openers in their rich history. It will be interesting to see whether Australia re-considers him for the ICC event, given he won’t play any cricket for them in this period.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.