Australian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk scores century in just 29 balls; sets world record

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Jake Fraser-McGurk has etched his name into cricket history by smashing the fastest century in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in an astonishing 29 deliveries. This remarkable feat occurred during a Marsh Cup match between South Australia and Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, on Sunday.

Playing in only his third Marsh Cup match for the Redbacks, the 21-year-old right-hander put on a show for the ages. He reached his century in the eighth over of South Australia's run chase, surpassing the previous record held by South African legend AB de Villiers, who had achieved the feat in 31 deliveries. Fraser-McGurk's innings was nothing short of spectacular, as he reached his half-century in a mere 18 deliveries, setting a new Australian one-day domestic record.

Fraser-McGurk's innings consisted of a stunning 125 runs from just 38 balls, during which he smashed ten boundaries and an astonishing 13 sixes. One of the most jaw-dropping moments came when he cracked an incredible 32 runs off a single over from Tasmanian seamer Sam Rainbird, equaling yet another Australian one-day domestic record.

Fastest hundreds in List A cricket

29 — Jake Fraser-McGurk, South Australia vs TAS (2023)

31 — AB de Villiers, South Africa vs WI (2015)

36 — Corey Anderson, New Zealand vs WI (2014)

36 — Graham Rose, Somerset vs DEV (1990)







However, the awe-inspiring displays did not end with Fraser-McGurk's record-breaking century. Tasmania, batting first, posted the highest team total in Australian one-day domestic history, amassing a colossal 9-435. Captain Jordan Silk led from the front with a maiden List A century, scoring 116 from 85 balls. Opener Caleb Jewell contributed a rapid 90 from 52 balls, setting the stage for this record-breaking total. This century was not only Fraser-McGurk's maiden List A hundred but also a significant improvement on his previous career-best score of 54. His performance will undoubtedly catapult him into the spotlight as one of Australia's most promising young talents.

While the Redbacks put up a spirited bowling effort, the sheer onslaught from the Tigers' batsmen was relentless. Mac Wright and Beau Webster provided late fireworks with quickfire half-centuries, further propelling Tasmania towards the historic total.

South Australia now faces an uphill battle, chasing an improbable target of 436 runs for victory, a testament to the extraordinary batting exhibition put on by both teams in this Marsh Cup clash. All eyes will be on Jake Fraser-McGurk in the upcoming matches.