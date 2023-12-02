"Move in silence...": India star makes cryptic post after snub from Proteas tour

The left-arm spinner's exclusion from the upcoming T20I series against South Africa has generated considerable discussion. In a surprising move, Ravindra Jadeja, another left-arm spinner who hasn't played a T20I since August 2022 was appointed as vice-captain for the tour.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel delivered a standout performance in the fourth T20I against Australia in Raipur on Friday (December 1), earning him the Player of the Match title with impressive figures of 3/16. Despite facing challenges in the past couple of months, marked by his unfortunate exclusion from the 2023 World Cup due to a quadriceps injury, Axar showcased resilience and skill to contribute significantly to India's series-sealing victory.

Axar Patel expressed his sentiments regarding the situation by sharing action shots from the Raipur match on social media.

Axar Patel shares his thoughts after the team announcement for Proteas tour

Accompanying the images was a cryptic note, likely alluding to his omission from the T20I squad for the South African tour. He wrote: "Move in silence. Only speak when it's time to say checkmate 🙏🏻🇮🇳"

While it may appear that Axar Patel aimed to make a statement through his stellar performance in Raipur, he clarified that his focus remained on contributing to the team's success rather than dwelling on his non-selection for the T20Is against South Africa.

ALSO READ: 'We don't need outsiders' - Gautam Gambhir makes a bold claim about India's coaching setup

Speaking after the 4th T20I in Raipur, Axar said, “These things [selection] are not in my hand. It’s not like my name is not there, so I am fired up. It could be the opposite as well. If I had gone for a few, people would have said I was upset. It works both ways. Nothing like that, I was normal. Obviously, Jaddu bhai [Ravindra Jadeja] is coming back, so I was replaced."

Move in silence.

Only speak when it's time to say checkmate 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/snDyaPYxPI — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) December 2, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.