Babar Azam resigns from Pakistan captaincy after dismal 2023 ODI WC

In a recent development, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam have stepped down from captaincy after the team's poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The Men in Green failed to make the cut for the semis, finishing fifth with 8 points and missing the spot by only 2 points.

Nevertheless, Pakistan has put up a lacklustre performance throughout the tournament and questions were raised against Babar Azam's methods. While his team had a disappointing campaign, on a personal front, he scored 320 runs in nine matches during the World Cup - the third highest for Pakistan at an average of 40 and strike rate of 82.90.

Earlier today, Babar took to his social media and announced the news.

Babar Azam pens down his reason for stepping down

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world." Babar said in a statement announcing his decision. Reaching the No. 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," Babar wrote.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

