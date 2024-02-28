"Zimbabar se Babristan": Babar Azam trolled brutally after being shown as Afghanistan skipper by broadcasters

The internet did not miss Babar Azam returning as Afghanistan skipper and the reactions that followed were nothing short of hilarious

In a massive faux pas moment, the official broadcasters of the AFG vs IRE one-off Test showed former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the skipper of the Afghanistan side. A viral post doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), shows Babar as Afghanistan's skipper instead of Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The right-handed batter had decided to step down as Pakistan captain last year following his side’s poor show in the ODI World Cup 2023. Since then, Shan Masood has taken over the captaincy reins and Babar has continued to play solely as a batter.

However, the internet did not miss Babar Azam returning as Afghanistan skipper and the reactions that followed were nothing short of hilarious.

Zimbabar se Babaristan 😭🤡 — Aanya Sharma (@Aanya18_) February 28, 2024

Ireland Milne ke baad zimbu ki smile rukk nahi hai😂 — CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) February 28, 2024

So Dabar Is playing from Afghanistan 🤣 — M☈.𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀𝟯𝟲☯™ (@MrNews360TM) February 28, 2024

Afghanistan 2nd papa of pak — Sumit (@shriramjibhakt) February 28, 2024

TV wale ne pee rakhi he 😅😅 — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) February 28, 2024

Babar Azam is currently leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL9). As a skipper, he’s led Zalmi to three wins in five games this season so far.

Ireland bundle out Afghanistan cheaply

Speaking of the one-off Test match, Ireland are dominating Afghanistan on Day 1 after Hashmatullah Shahidi chose to bat first against the visitors.

Afghanistan were cheaply bowled out for 155 but Ireland have also lost half their side in their first innings. However, with the deficit reduced to 55, Ireland are expected to establish a lead at the end of their batting.

For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 53 off 83 balls in an innings laced with nine boundaries. Skipper Shahidi (20 off 44 deliveries) got the start but failed to convert it into a big score. For Ireland, Mark Adair has bagged four wickets so far.

