BCCI announces India's schedule for home series against Australia and South Africa

The BCCI has officially announced the schedule for India’s three-match home T20I series against Australia and South Africa and three ODIs against the latter to be played in September-October 2022.

The six T20I games would serve as a great preparation opportunity for the teams involved ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released the official schedule for India’s first international assignments for the upcoming home season featuring Australia and South Africa.

The team will play three T20Is against Australia between September 20 and 25, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa between September 28 and October 11.

“Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively,” the release stated. “The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

“The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.”

The complete schedule is as follows:

Australia tour of India 2022 - T20I series

1st T20I: Tuesday, 20th September, Mohali

2nd T20I: Friday, 23rd September, Nagpur

3rd T20I: Sunday, 25th September, Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India 2022 - T20I and ODI series

1st T20I: Wednesday, 28th September, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I: Sunday, 2nd October, Guwahati

3rd T20I: Tuesday, 4th October, Indore

1st ODI: Thursday, 6th October, Lucknow

2nd ODI: Sunday, 9th October, Ranchi

3rd ODI: Tuesday, 11th October, Delhi

South Africa had toured India for a five-match T20I series in June, and the teams played out a 2-2 draw with the decider in Bangalore being affected with rain. India, who were captained by Rishabh Pant then in absence of a number of senior players, are expected to play a full-strength side for the six T20Is, as well as in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

The six T20I games serve as a great preparation opportunities for the respective teams involved in build up to the T20 World Cup 2022, to be played between October 16 and November 13 in Australia.