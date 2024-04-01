BCCI calls meeting with IPL Team owners to discuss 2025 Mega Auction

The opinions have been divided among the owners regarding the number of retentions allowed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited all the IPL team owners for a meeting on April 16. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad. While the owners are likely to appear with their operational teams and CEOs, it is expected that the meeting is expected to address some significant issues.

BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and the chairman of IPL Arun Dhumal will attend the meeting as well. The communication of the meeting has been sent by Hemang Amin, the CEO of IPL While Amin hsa not specified the exact agenda for the meeting, but it is expected that BCCI will address several policy decisions related to the mega-auction scheduled for the year 2025.

"They will discuss the way forward for the IPL," a source who is close to the matter said.

Number of retentions will be discussed

It is believed that the number of retentions allowed will be a point of discussion as well. This issue has often been raised by some team owners who want the number of retentions to be increased. Some of the team owners want the retentions to be increased to even eight, stating that teams have established themselves sufficiently and require continuity to bolster their brand and fan base.

On the other hand, there is a section which wants the number of retentions to decrease. The viewpoints on this topic have been mostly divided and the BCCI is believed to be nagotiating the situation in a diplomatic way.

Additionally, there is discussion about reintroducing the Right to Match card, which was used previously but absent at the last mega-auction in 2022. At that time, a team could retain a maximum of four players. Teams were not allowed to retain more than three Indian players or two overseas players. Retention of uncapped players was also capped at two.

Among other important discussions will be regarding the salary cap. During the last year's mini-auction, the cap was set at INR 100 crore but is likely to go up now, considering the increase in the teams' central revenue after BCCI's record INR 48,390 crore broadcast deal a couple of years ago.

On the day of the meeting, Gujarat Titans will face Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

