BCCI to test change in bouncer law for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The board has decided to introduce the new bouncer law for the country's senior domestic T20 competition from the upcoming season.

Intent on restoring a fair balance between the bat and the ball in its premier National T20 Cup, the BCCI top brass has decided to legalise the usage of two bouncers per over in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition.

Reeling from big bats and flat wickets that aid the run-scoring to extensively high degrees in the SMAT, especially when domestic powerhouses take on their inexperienced and struggling rivals, attacks will now have the chance to push the batters back with the extra bouncer per over.

The psychological impact of the extra bouncer in the over could be the difference between the bowler managing to assert control and leash on scoring or facing the brunt of the batter since the previous rule gave him a greater peek into a bowler's mindset and plans knowing the one bouncer has already been employed.

The batters will no longer have that luxury available in the SMAT, with the ploy also potentially helping curb out technical flaws against the bouncers and hard-length bowling in young Indian batters across the board. So that when they transition to the IPL and top-level cricket, these batters are better equipped to handle the short-pitched bowling.

BCCI to introduce two bouncers per over in SMAT

"The BCCI has decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball," the board stated in a media release while making one more critical tweak to the playing conditions for the senior domestic T20 competition in India.

The BCCI has decided to expand the 'Impact Player' trialled in the previous edition of the SMAT before being put to use in the IPL 2023. The board will be replicating the tactical substitution rule from the IPL exactly in the SMAT 2023-24, to be played from October 16 to November 6.

Unlike the previous season where teams could only utilise the 'Impact Player' before the 14th over of an innings, they will now have the luxury to bring him from the word go or at any point of the innings they desire.

The board said: "BCCI shall continue with the concept of Impact Player in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season with two variations from previous season and the Indian Premier League –

(a) The teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss; and

(b) The teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match. In the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings."