Behind the scenes of MS Dhoni handing over CSK captaincy reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Indian Express unveils the procedure behind the scenes of the captaincy transfer by MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad. According to the website, Gaikwad was aware of the move but expected to take over by the following season when MS Dhoni retires from IPL.

However, Dhoni wanted to guide Gaikwad in his maiden IPL season. Viswanathan said Captain Cool took this bold decision a day before the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 after discussing it with the head coach, Stephen Fleming.

“He informed us of the decision this morning before the captain’s meeting after talking to the head coach. Mr N Srinivasan has given the charge to Dhoni, and whatever decision he takes will always be in the best interest of the franchise. And he has been grooming Gaikwad for the last couple of years on the field as well as outside. Dhoni felt this is the right time to hand over to him as he felt Gaikwad is also ready.”

The Indian Express also reported that after Ravindra Jadeja failed to handle the captaincy burden in IPL 2022, MS chose Ruturaj Gaikwad as his successor, and Gaikwad spent every evening with MS Dhoni during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. Azim Kazi, Gaikwad’s close friend and Maharashtra teammate, revealed how the new CSK captain took over his domestic side in the tournament.

“From gameplans to deciding our practice sessions, we saw a different Rutu that year. He basically ran the team. We haven’t seen anyone do that before or after. This time, when he left for Chennai, he knew he would be the successor but never thought this would be the season.”

CSK noticed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership qualities

Stephen Fleming disclosed that Ruturaj Gaikwad and other young players have been in a captaincy grooming process lately. He also said that MS decided the time was right to pass the baton.

“It was MS’ call with a lot of consideration and with a view to the future on the back of a good season last year. The timing was good. Behind the scenes, Rutu and others have been on a captaincy grooming process, looking forward to days like this and the opportunities coming up, but MS is the best judge, and he felt the time was right.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2024

Apart from being a skilled batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed CSK’s decision-makers with his leadership qualities since joining the franchise. Stephen Fleming conducts a yearly captaincy skills programme where he found Gaikwad as captaincy material for the franchise.

“There’s always opportunities to talk about leadership with players, and I guess that having the opportunity to captain New Zealand puts me in a position where I can speak with some authority. So, I’ve really enjoyed talking with not only Rutu but others about captaincy skills and leadership and how you go about it. So, it’s part of the two months that we enjoy. And it’s for opportunities like this that you see a young player come through and now get the opportunity to lead our franchise. We’re very proud of it.”

Stephen Fleming feels CSK are better prepared for a change in leadership, unlike IPL 2022. It is a fresh start for Ruturaj Gaikwad, and he will look to take MS Dhoni’s legacy forward.

