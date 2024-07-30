'Proper gully cricket' - Best fan reactions as India unleash Suryakumar, Rinku as bowlers to force Super Over and win against Sri Lanka

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav bowled the last two overs and took four wickets between them as the Sri Lanka vs India third T20I ended in a tie and went into the Super Over.
 By Staff Writer Jul 30, 2024, 23:53 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Super Over?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

What seemed like a regulation run-chase in Pallekele soon turned chaotic as India unleashed a bunch of part-timers in the death overs on a turning track to choke Sri Lanka. 

From needing 23 off 24 balls with eight wickets left, Sri Lanka collapsed to 137/8, losing six wickets in the space of 22 runs as the scores were tied. More than the result, it was the manner in which it unfolded that had fans in splits. Suryakumar Yadav boosted his captaincy credentials with a left-field move, bowling Rinku Singh and himself in the last two overs to stop Lanka on their heels and force a tie.

Earlier, the collapse began when Washington Sundar took wickets off successive balls in the 17th over. The game was still Sri Lanka's to lose with Kusal Perera still in the middle and batting on 46. But Rinku's off-spin saw the left-hander's dismissal and panic set in in the hosts' camp. They lost wickets in quick succession as India choked the flow of runs and forced a Super Over.

