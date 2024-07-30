'Proper gully cricket' - Best fan reactions as India unleash Suryakumar, Rinku as bowlers to force Super Over and win against Sri Lanka

Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav bowled the last two overs and took four wickets between them as the Sri Lanka vs India third T20I ended in a tie and went into the Super Over.

What seemed like a regulation run-chase in Pallekele soon turned chaotic as India unleashed a bunch of part-timers in the death overs on a turning track to choke Sri Lanka.

From needing 23 off 24 balls with eight wickets left, Sri Lanka collapsed to 137/8, losing six wickets in the space of 22 runs as the scores were tied. More than the result, it was the manner in which it unfolded that had fans in splits. Suryakumar Yadav boosted his captaincy credentials with a left-field move, bowling Rinku Singh and himself in the last two overs to stop Lanka on their heels and force a tie.

Earlier, the collapse began when Washington Sundar took wickets off successive balls in the 17th over. The game was still Sri Lanka's to lose with Kusal Perera still in the middle and batting on 46. But Rinku's off-spin saw the left-hander's dismissal and panic set in in the hosts' camp. They lost wickets in quick succession as India choked the flow of runs and forced a Super Over.

Watch how social media reacted to India's death bowling masterclass with part-timers

No matter who wins the super over , man of the match award should go to SKY. Not even in the wildest imagination with 9 runs required of the last 2 overs with 6 wickets in hand , no captain would have chosen the option to bowl Rinku and SKY in the 19th and 20th over. — Prasanna (@prasannalara) July 30, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav bowling for the 1st time in T20Is gave away just 5 runs in final over and took the match to Super Over



Unreal stuff 😭#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PCaPJV7ATF — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) July 30, 2024

2 in 2 for Captain Suryakumar Yadav. Welcome to GG era 😂#SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/8Je0MGnu8G — CricketCorner (@Xcricketcorner) July 30, 2024

What is happening in the Indian cricket team?



The batsmen are bowling the last 2 overs and taking over the game.



Gg Era 🙌#SLvsIND — W D Gann Trader (@Bjybnf) July 30, 2024

Take a bow Suryakumar Yadav...



What a match...

What a captaincy...



Sri Lanka were 110/1 at one point, from where Surya tied the match. #SLvsIND

Surya Kumar Yadav#IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/lkSjPVGkIv — JP (@JPC00007) July 30, 2024

Supposed to be a boring dead -rubber but surprise surprise, super over here we go🤣 — mon (@4sacinom) July 30, 2024

Man GG mentality is next level no way Surya bowled the final over and took the game to a fucking Super OVER 😭 pic.twitter.com/gqKaHydbPK — Niya (@niyaaaa__R) July 30, 2024

If there’s ever a T20I which can be very close to a proper gully cricket game where you can do some of the most random possible things, this is that game.



Get ready for the most crazy super over too. #SLvIND — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) July 30, 2024

SL needed 9 runs from 12 balls.

19th over, Rinku 3 runs 2 wickets

20th over, Surya 5 runs 2 wickets.



I haven't laughed so hard watching the last 2 overs of a game like i did here 😭 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) July 30, 2024