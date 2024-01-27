Harsha Bhogle, Pietersen argue over switch hit; Pietersen storms off from commentary

The verbal battle wasn't just restricted to the comms box and it transpired to social media following the end of Day 3 play of the IND vs ENG 1st Test.

While India and England were locked horns in an intense battle on the pitch in Hyderabad, a different battle ensued in the commentary box. Cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle was embroiled in a banter battle with his English counterpart, Kevin Pietersen while commentating on air. The verbal battle wasn't just restricted to the comms box and it transpired to social media following the end of Day 3 play of the IND vs ENG 1st Test.

The England batters have been playing a lot of switch sweeps and sweep shots in general to unsettle the bowlers, mostly spinners with their line and length. Echoing on the same lines, Harsha Bhogle suggested that if batters can switch, bowlers should also be allowed to do that. Contradicting that, Pietersen, who was known for being ambidextrous, had something rather hilarious to say.

The former England star, who was commentating alongside Bhogle, said, “It’s 3:25 local time and I’m off downstairs because your talking rubbish”.

Harsha Bhogle and Pietersen banter each other on X

A Twitter user shared KP’s remark on X (formerly Twitter) to which the ex-England cricketer replied, “He was!”

Bhogle also returned the blows stating, “Absolute nonsense! If you want to switch hit allow a bowler to bowl with both hands. Because something is difficult, it doesn’t make it acceptable. The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left handed, the batsman must have the same condition. May the debate continue”.

He was! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 27, 2024

ALSO READ: Double whammy for Jadeja; misses century after controversial DRS decision

Absolute nonsense! 😄 😄. If you want to switch hit allow a bowler to bowl with both hands. Because something is difficult, it doesn't make it acceptable. The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left handed, the batsman must have the same condition. May the debate… https://t.co/JcXTJRdQhe — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2024

Talking about the match, Ollie Pope led the England fightback with an unbeaten 148* after conceding a 190-run lead in the first innings. England ended Day 3 at 316/6, after establishing a 126-run lead with Pope and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.