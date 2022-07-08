‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif’ - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria heaped praises on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who put on a show with his swing-bowling during India’s 50-run win in the first T20I against England on Thursday, July 7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his best with the new ball during India’s defence of 198/8 in the first of three T20Is against England at The Rose Bowl on Thursday. The right-arm quick started off with four perfectly pitched out-swingers to Jason Roy, before castling the in-form Jos Buttler for a first-ball duck with a brilliant nip-backer in a classic set-up.

The dismissal set the tone for India right within the powerplay, with debutant Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya exerting further pressure from the other end. Hardik’s triple-strikes thereafter saw England reduce to 33/4 by the start of the seventh over, and the hosts were eventually bundled out for 148 with three deliveries unused to go down by 50 runs.

Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistan leg-spinner was highly impressed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, lauding his brilliance that set up Buttler’s dismissal. He compared the 32-year-old’s skillset to his former teammate Mohammad Asif, who was considered one of the best exponents of swing bowling by numerous experts.

“The ball that Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to dismiss Jos Buttler at the start was a brilliant one,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel. “He moves the ball in the air and watching him bowl in England is even more fun. Because of the help he gets, he becomes a deadly bowler.”

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif. His seam and swing is so impressive, he proves too good for batters at times.”

Kaneria added that Bhuvneshwar’s smart thinking and a fearless approach are key features to his success, and that he should be a regular feature in the team.

“I have been saying from the start that India should play him. He can do wonders for Team India. He seems like someone who works hard and uses his brain very well. He was fearless.”

Kaneria was critical of India’s fielding on Thursday, with the hosts dropping as many as six catches, three alone by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

“India dropped too many catches, which is not good. No excuses for such dropped catches at this professional level.”

The second T20I will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 7.



