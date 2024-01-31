Big blow for England: Key player could miss second India Test

He was not bowling in the training session today (January 31), two days ahead of the start of the second Test.

The Indian team has already been marred with injuries with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja set to sit out the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag. Now the visitors are also dealt an injury blow with a key player likely to miss the important second game.

England’s premier spinner Jack Leach's participation has become uncertain due to a knee injury suffered in the first Test in Hyderabad. He was seen restricted with his movements, which allowed him to bowl only ten overs in the second innings. Leach bowled valiantly with a swollen and heavily strapped knee on Day 4 of the Hyderabad Test which England won by 28 runs.

The upcoming second Test in Vizag, starting from February 2, seems uncertain for the left-arm spinner based on recent training visuals. According to a BBC report, Leach was absent from the net session today (January 31), just two days before the start of the second Test. He was spotted wearing compression tights for his swollen left leg.

England likely to use uncapped spinner as replacement

England played three spinners in Hyderabad, with uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir missing out as he arrived late due to visa issues. In case Leach is unable to participate in the second Test, England faces the choice of a direct replacement with Bashir or considering a second seamer in James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, or Gus Atkinson.

Earlier, McCullum has said that the Three Lions are 'not afraid' to be daring.

Drawing parallels with England's previous Test series in India in 2021, they won the first match in Chennai. Subsequently, the pitches for the remaining matches displayed a significant affinity for spin. Should a similar scenario play out during the current series, McCullum is confident they are prepared to effectively counteract.

