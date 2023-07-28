'Roger Binny, VVS Laxman will speak to her' - Jay Shah on Harmanpreet Kaur's outrageous Dhaka conduct

The BCCI president and NCA head will be taking the angry Indian women's team skipper under their wings to calm her down after the horrific Mirpur episode.

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to be summoned by BCCI president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman over her inappropriate conduct during and after the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur, revealed board secretary Jay Shah on Thursday (July 27).

The Indian women's team captain will be queried for her outburst over umpiring decisions in Dhaka during the game after being imposed sanction on her match fees and handed a two-match suspension by the ICC for breaching its mandatory code of conduct for players.

The expressive Indian player crossed the line completely by belting the stumps with her bat when protesting an LBW call given against her during the Indian run-chase for the eventually tied third series-deciding fixture. She even gave the umpire a death stare while walking off gesturing and claiming that she had gotten an edge on it.

Later at the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet Kaur openly deemed the umpiring "pathetic" and tried to take the sting off Bangladesh's impressive 1-1 result against their much-fancied opposition by asking her counterpart Nigar Sultana to "bring the umpires, too" to the podium for a collective team photograph. The intention was to let Bangladesh know Harmanpreet feels umpires were biased in their favour.

Binny, Laxman to talk to Harmanpreet Kaur

In the end, her conduct unfortunately gave the impression of a sore loser about Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed a great opportunity to come across as a captain capable of controlling her emotions in the face of adversity and unwanted results.

The umpiring did leave much to be desired throughout the series with no DRS available but players had no right to diss at them publicly in the manner that Harmanpreet did.

To try and calm the angry skipper and remind her of the necessary conduct she must abide by at the international stage, head of the BCCI top brass Binny and NCA supremo Laxman, both India players of significant body of work and known for their great on-field conduct, will be having a chat with Harmanpreet, confirmed Shah.

Also Read - Jay Shah suggests probable change in date for IND vs PAK WC game; schedule can be revamped

Shah also said BCCI will not be appealing against the ban imposed on Harmanpreet, which will put her out of India's initial knock-out games of the looming Asian Games women's T20I event in China this September.

"We will have our President Roger Binny and VVS Laxman speak to her (regarding her behavior). The ICC has already banned her and the time to appeal against the decision has already passed," Shah told the press.